A SOCIAL LIFE, WITH FRIENDS
50 things I’ve learned
Small truths on friendship, connection, and knowing yourself
Oct 8
•
Madeleine Dore
53
9
September 2025
A printable friendship poster
Subscriber bonus 🫶
Sep 24
•
Madeleine Dore
5
On creating a friendship tapestry
How to find what we’re missing
Sep 4
•
Madeleine Dore
38
3
August 2025
Friends are like daffodils
The delight of reconnecting after a pause
Aug 13
•
Madeleine Dore
41
6
July 2025
Go where you’re wanted
On choosing the people who choose you back
Jul 30
•
Madeleine Dore
49
3
On the fantasy of friendship
An antidote to feeling deflated
Jul 16
•
Madeleine Dore
35
4
On the lost art of sitting around
How time, space, and rituals can deepen friendships
Jul 2
•
Madeleine Dore
52
11
June 2025
How to make Friend Soup
A simple recipe for building connections
Jun 18
•
Madeleine Dore
113
23
May 2024
On making and maintaining friendships
Featuring Pete Davis, Anne Helen Peterson, Mariam Ella Arcilla & more
May 30, 2024
•
Madeleine Dore
10
April 2024
101 ways to make and maintain friendships
Real examples from life and listeners
Apr 2, 2024
•
Madeleine Dore
709
21
March 2024
On navigating the friendship dip
Featuring Kat Vellos, Anne Helen Peterson, and more
Mar 17, 2024
•
Madeleine Dore
5
February 2024
On retreating and re-emerging
Featuring Mari Andrew, Katherine May and Jess Pan
Feb 23, 2024
•
Madeleine Dore
10
2
