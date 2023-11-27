You want a social life, with friends.

A passionate love life and as well

To work hard every day. What’s true

Is of these three you may have two

And two can pay you dividends

But never may have three. — Excerpt from “You Want a Social Life, with Friends” by Kenneth Koch

With so much advice around how to achieve work-life balance, optimise, and avoid burnout, there’s something refreshing about admitting no one has it all together, all of the time.

Like all things, our social lives are a constant work in progress. We’ve all made mistakes, hurt people and been hurt, faced challenging emotions and circumstances.

A social life, with friends, will be a space to ponder these things together.

Season one highlights

In the first season, you’ll find episodes on everything from navigating the friendship dip and times of retreat, to advice for bringing people together and reframing people-pleasing.

About the creator

A social life, with friends is the latest labour of love by writer, interviewer and author Madeleine Dore.

Like her previous projects Extraordinary Routines and Routines & Ruts, and current newsletter On Things, it’s also for curious, thoughtful people looking for ways to better understand themselves, strengthen their relationships, and feel connected in the world.

As Anaïs Nin said, “Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.”

Let’s explore those infinite worlds together 🦋